High Surf Advisory in Effect for South-Facing Big Island Shores

7 a.m., Saturday, July 13, 2019: Civil Defense High Surf Advisory

The National Weather Service has issued a High Surf Advisory for south-facing shores of Hawai‘i Island from Upolo Point in North Kohala through South Point in Ka‘ū to Cape Kumukahi in Puna.

A High Surf Advisory means surf will be higher than normal, shore break, and dangerous currents could cause injury or death.

Due to the High Surf Advisory, the following are issued;