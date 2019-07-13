High Surf Advisory in Effect for South-Facing Big Island Shores

High Surf Advisory in Effect for South-Facing Big Island ShoresJuly 13, 2019, 8:01 AM HST (Updated July 13, 2019, 8:01 AM)
7 a.m., Saturday, July 13, 2019: Civil Defense High Surf Advisory
The National Weather Service has issued a High Surf Advisory for south-facing shores of Hawai‘i Island from Upolo Point in North Kohala through South Point in Ka‘ū to Cape Kumukahi in Puna.
A High Surf Advisory means surf will be higher than normal, shore break, and dangerous currents could cause injury or death.
Due to the High Surf Advisory, the following are issued;
- Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.
- Beach-goers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution when near or entering the water.
- Beaches may be closed without notice.
- There are no beach closures at this time.