Circle Times Provide Recycling Education for Keiki

Recycle Hawai’i announces Circle Time for the 3R’s—Reduce, Reuse, Recycle—a program designed for kids aged 2 to 6 years and their parents.

This family circle time includes songs, movement and stories with sustainability at heart.

Circle Times are led with a theme and a discussion, including kids in the conversation about sustainable living and empowering those kids to make sustainable/low waste choices by showing attendees exactly how they can stop waste and save resources.

“Kids have the power to make an impact right now in their homes and in their communities,” said Danielle Burger, a board director with Recycle Hawai‘i. “They want to use that power. They want to learn. My child always points out when she sees waste and she’s proud of the green choices she makes. We talk about it a lot. Now, we can share that conversation with our neighbors across the island because what we’re talking about—it truly is a community issue.

With guided discussion, games and songs, Recycle Hawai‘i is engaging children and families while creating a space to talk and learn about sustainability at home. On a rotating schedule, families learn about worms who eat garbage, the power of “No, thank you,” how to rescue resources and why we really do have to eat all of our vegetables.

Book selections include Compost Stew, Nothing, Michael Recycle and Malia’s Big Poi Idea.

Right now, Recycle Hawai‘i Circle Times can be found in Hilo at Mokupāpapa Discovery Center

(first Saturdays) and at Hilo Public Library (monthly, as available).

If you are interested in hosting a 3R Circle Time or volunteering to teach a Circle Time in your neighborhood, email daniburger@recyclehawaii.org.