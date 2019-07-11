WANTED: Ivan Okada, 54, Kailua-Kona

The Hawaiʻi Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 54-year-old Ivan K. Okada of Kailua-Kona.

He is known to frequent the South Kohala, Honokaʻa and Kona Districts.

He is wanted for questioning in an active violation of order investigation.

Okada is described as 5-feet-6-inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen riding a bicycle near the Lalamilo Farm Lots in Waimea and was wearing blue shorts and a blue shirt.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Calvin Delaries Jr. at (808) 326-4646, ext 304, or via email at calvin.delaries@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.