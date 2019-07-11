South Hilo Landfill Will Not Accept C&D, Grading & Grubbing Materials Beginning Aug. 1

Effective Aug. 1, 2019, Hawai‘i County will no longer accept construction and demolition debris (C&D debris) or grading and grubbing materials at the South Hilo Sanitary Landfill.

C&D debris includes “special waste” such as concrete, rock, brick, wood, masonry, plaster and other similar materials. In addition, grading and grubbing materials will no longer be accepted for disposal.

Contact the Solid Waste Division at 961-8270 if you need to confirm whether you have C&D debris.

C&D debris must be hauled to the West Hawaiʻi Sanitary Landfill (aka Puʻuanahulu) located at 71-1111 Queen Kaʻahumanu Highway in Waikoloa.

For more information, visit www.hawaiizerowaste.org or call the Solid Waste Division Office at 961-8270.