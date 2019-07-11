Public Input Sought for HPD Reaccreditation

The Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA) will visit Hawaiʻi Island as part of the process of reaccreditation for the Hawaiʻi Police Department.

A Message from the Chief, I strongly encourage the community to take part in the accreditation process for our department by providing input during the public comment session being held. The CALEA Accreditation Process is a proven modern management model; it presents the Police Chief, on a continuing basis, with a blueprint that promotes the efficient use of resources and improves service delivery. I wholeheartedly believe in the concept that accreditation embodies the principles of community-oriented policing. It creates a forum in which law enforcement agencies and citizens work together to prevent and control challenges confronting law enforcement and provides clear direction about community expectations. Mahalo, SPONSORED VIDEO Paul K. Ferreira

Chief of Police

The team of CALEA assessors will arrive on the island of Hawaiʻi on Aug. 4, 2019, to examine all aspects of the police department’s policies and procedures, management, operations and support services.

The team’s verification that the police department meets the commission’s state-of-the-art standards is part of a voluntary process to gain reaccreditation—a highly prized recognition of public safety professional excellence.

As part of the on-site assessment, agency employees and members of the community are invited to offer comments by calling (808) 961-2270 on Aug. 6, 2019, between 2 and 4 p.m. Comments will be accepted by the visiting assessment team.

In addition, the police department invites the public to an information session on Aug. 6 at 5 p.m. at the Hawaiʻi County Building, Puna Conference Room, Ste. 1501, at 25 Aupuni Street in Hilo.

All telephone comments and public information comments are limited to 10 minutes and must address the agency’s ability to comply with CALEA’s standards.

Anyone unable to attend the session or provide telephone commentary may also provide written comments about the Hawaiʻi Police Department by sending comments to the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement, Inc. (CALEA), 13575 Heathcote Boulevard, Ste. 320, Gainesville, VA 22030-2215 or through the website.

A copy of the CALEA Standards is available for review through a link at www.hawaiipolice.com or at the Hawaiʻi Police Department.

The contact person for additional information is Lt. Regino Saludares of the Administrative Section at (808) 961-2260.