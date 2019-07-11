Pāhoa Charged in Connection With Burglaries

Hawaiʻi Island detectives have charged a 22-year-old Pāhoa man in connection with two separate burglaries from a charter school in Puna.

On Monday morning, July 8, 2019, at 7:42 a.m., Puna police officers stopped a vehicle on Highway 130 near Paradise Drive for traffic violations and contacted the driver of the vehicle, Jenson Castillas, and a 21-year-old female passenger.

Officers observed several items within the rear of the vehicle that were similar to several items reported stolen from a charter school in Pāhoa two days prior (June 6).

Officers also learned that the same charter school was just burglarized and additional items were also stolen. Castillas and his passenger were taken into custody and were held in the police cellblock while detectives from the Area I Criminal Investigation Section continued the investigations into both burglaries.

On Tuesday, July 9, at 4:16 p.m., after conferring with prosecutors, detectives charged Castillas with two counts of second-degree burglary and his bail was set at $4000. He made his initial court appearance on Wednesday, July 10. The female was released pending further investigation.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to call or Det. Wendall Carter at (808) 961-2383 or email wendall.carter@hawaiicounty.gov or call the Hawai‘i Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.