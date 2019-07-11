Flood Advisory Issued for Parts of Big Island

Flood Advisory Issued for Parts of Big IslandJuly 11, 2019, 3:31 PM HST (Updated July 11, 2019, 3:47 PM)
3:22 PM HST, Thursday, July 11, 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu
The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Flood Advisory for the Island of Hawai‘i until 6:15 p.m.
At 3:17 p.m., radar indicated areas of heavy rain from Kona northward to Waikoloa Village. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.
Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to South Kohala and North Kona—Kailua-Kona, Kalaoa, Kahalu‘u-Keauhou, Pu‘uanahulu, Holualoa and Honalo.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low-lying areas prone to flooding.
Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action.
Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown.
This advisory may need to be extended beyond 6:15 p.m. if heavy rain persists.