Flood Advisory Issued for Parts of Big Island

3:22 PM HST, Thursday, July 11, 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Flood Advisory for the Island of Hawai‘i until 6:15 p.m.

At 3:17 p.m., radar indicated areas of heavy rain from Kona northward to Waikoloa Village. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to South Kohala and North Kona—Kailua-Kona, Kalaoa, Kahalu‘u-Keauhou, Pu‘uanahulu, Holualoa and Honalo.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low-lying areas prone to flooding.

Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action.

Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown.

This advisory may need to be extended beyond 6:15 p.m. if heavy rain persists.