Air Canada Flight Diverted to HNL Due to Severe Turbulence

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation reported this morning, July 11, 2019, that an Air Canada flight was diverted to the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) due to “severe clear air” turbulence that injured dozens of people, officials said.

The plane landed at 6:45 a.m. with 270 passengers and 15 crew members on board.

Airport staff and emergency responders were on standby and ready to assist. At least 25 people suffered minor injuries.

Air Canada flight 33 was enroute from Vancouver to Sydney and was about two hours past the Hawaiian islands when it experienced “unforecasted” and “sudden” turbulence, forcing it to divert to Honolulu, Air Canada officials said.

Air Canada is making arrangements for the passengers.