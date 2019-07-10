Hilo Crime Report: June 2019

The Hawai‘i Police Department’s Hilo Community Policing section responded to 10 vehicle thefts, six burglaries and six vehicle break-ins in June 2019.

No assaults or robberies were reported in June.

No trends were observed in any of the following catagories.

10 Auto Thefts

06-03-19: Wailoa St. Silver Dodge P/Up with trailer.

06-08-19: Maka‘ala St. Silver/White Dodge P/Up.

06-08-19: 100 block of Puainako St. Lt. blue Toyota 4Runner.

06-10-19: Honoli‘i area. Silver Toyota Tundra P/Up.

06-12-19: Honoli‘i area. Blue Toyota Tacoma P/Up.

06-14-19: 50 block of Waianuenue Ave. White Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo.

06-19-19: 50 block of Mohouli St. Gray Nissan P/Up.

06-22-19: 20 block of Waianuenue Ave. White Mazda Protégé.

06-28-19: 400 block of Hualani St. White Nissan Altima.

06-29-19: 400 block of Manono St. Silver Honda Civic.

6 Burglaries

06-10-19: 1200 block of Kaumana Dr. Misc items.

06-18-19: 2700 block of Kaiwiki Homestead Rd. Food items. Suspect arrested and charged for offense.

06-20-19: 100 block of Kalanikoa St. Nothing removed.

06-21-19: 1300 block of Kapiolani St. Medications and misc items.

06-26-19: Omao St. Recyclables.

06-27-19: Nowelo St. Misc items.

6 Vehicle Break-Ins

06-15-19: 300 block of Makaala St. Vehicle was unlocked. Misc items removed.

06-19-19: 2900 block of Kumula St. Misc items removed.

06-20-19: Pauahi St. Wallet removed.

06-21-19: Uluau St. Purse removed.

06-28-19: 1000 block of Ainaola Dr. Wallet removed.

Hilo Community Policing Message

This month was busy as usual for Hilo Community Policing.

Some of you might have noticed that the Mo‘oheau Bandstand and bus terminal looks a lot better. A group partnership was done to address this area and continued effort, by everyone, will ensure that these locations remain in its current condition. A “BIG” ma-halo to all those involved in the beautification efforts.

There have been reports of several other areas of concern and these will be addressed as well.

Some of you might have noticed the speed board setup at several locations throughout Hilo. We are in the process of addressing your traffic concerns.

We continue to receive many emails from Neighborhood Watch members sharing information regarding suspicious people etc. NHW works, so keep the tips rolling in.

Reminder to those with “click-to-enter” systems. County emergency responders recently changed radio systems, and your “click-to-enter” should be checked to make sure it works properly.

HI-PAL held a youth boxing event in June at the Panaewa Gym and it was a great success. Over 500 people attended and it was a great time for all.

The Hawai‘i Island Police Activity League, or HI-PAL, as it is better known, will be planning some exciting events for Island youth in the future. The mission is to keep youth out of trouble, provide a safe place and mentoring in order to develop their character and integrity. Contact us for upcoming events, suggestions or how you can volunteer.

School is out of session, so please be mindful of our keiki as they are out and about more during this time.

Drive with ALOHA and enjoy the summer.

