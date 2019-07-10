Hawai‘i Capitol to Host Lights for Liberty to End Human Detention Camps

The public is invited to attend the Lights for Liberty O‘ahu vigil at the State Capitol Rotunda on Friday, July 12, 2019, from 4 to 6 p.m.

The event is being held in solidarity with hundreds of similar events nationwide to protest the inhumane treatment of children and migrants at border detention camps.

The event will include musical guests, spoken word performances, guest speakers and tables with information about organizations who provide services to immigrants.

Food trucks featuring a variety of ethnic cuisines will be parked nearby.

Attendees will include Rep. Tina Wildberger, and partner organizations—ACLU of Hawai‘i, The Legal Clinic, AAUW Hawai‘i, Hawaii J20+, Catholic Charities Hawai‘i, Planned Parenthood Votes Northwest and Hawai‘i, LGBT Caucus of the Democratic Party of Hawai‘i, Indivisible Hawai‘i, Americans for Democratic Action and the Hawaiʻi Children’s Action Network.

The Hawai‘i State Capitol Rotunda is located at 415 S. Beretania St. in Honolulu.

For questions contact n.hussey@capitol.hawaii.gov or call (808) 586-8525.