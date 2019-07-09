West Hawai‘i Organics & 3 Greenwaste Sites Remain Closed Due to Fire

The West Hawaiʻi Organics Facility, along with the greenwaste sites at the Kealakehe, Waimea and Keʻei Transfer Stations, are closed today, July 9, 2019.

The closures are due to a fire at the West Hawai‘i Organics Facility, which is where all the greenwaste materials are processed.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Hawai‘i County plans to reopen these greenwaste sites tomorrow, Wednesday, July 10, with the exception of Keʻei, which will reopen on Friday, July 12

Residents and commercial greenwaste customers are asked to hold on to their greenwaste, or they may take their greenwaste to the East Hawaiʻi Organics Facility in Hilo.

Go online for more information or call the Department of Environmental Management, Solid Waste Division Office, at (808) 961-8270.