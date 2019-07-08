Servco Foundation Seeking Nominations for $20,000 Grants

As part of its $1.5 million Centennial Service Campaign in 2019, the Servco Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Servco Pacific Inc., is asking for the public’s help to nominate four nonprofits on the Big Island to receive $20,000 each.

Servco will also distribute grants across the state to five nonprofits on O‘ahu, three nonprofits on Maui, three nonprofits on Kaua‘i and four statewide nonprofits for a total of 19 nonprofits.

The 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations must be based in Hawai‘i and serve the local community. The odd number is a tie to 2019, $20,000 to 19 nonprofits, in a nod to the company’s 100th year.

“At Servco, service is at the heart of what we do—but perhaps no service is more important than the work nonprofit organizations do in Hawai‘i,” said Mark Fukunaga, chairman and CEO of Servco. “We have been a part of the local community for the past 100 years and we are excited to celebrate this milestone with them.”

Nominations are open to the public from June 1 through July 14 and require a 150-word narrative from the nominator explaining the reasons why the organization deserves a grant and how the nonprofit has impacted his or her life.

Employees, board members, officers and young professional board members may not nominate their own nonprofit. Only one nomination will be accepted per person. Other restrictions for nominators and nominees apply.

Winners will be announced in fall 2019. To nominate and review the rules, visit servco.com/grant.

About Servco Pacific

Celebrating its 100-year anniversary in 2019, Servco Pacific Inc. is Hawai‘i’s largest privately held company with over $1.8 billion in annual revenues and 2,000 team members spanning Australia, Hawai‘i and California. Founded in 1919 (as a two-car repair garage), Servco is now a diversified business with operations in automotive distribution and retail, car sharing, appliance distribution and retail, and capital investments. Through our businesses, we help steward world-class brands including Toyota, Lexus, Subaru, Fender, Harley-Davidson, Hui and General Electric. Servco is one of the Top 20 largest automotive dealer groups based in the U.S. and has been recognized as one of the “Best Places to Work in Hawaii” for 15 consecutive years. For additional information, visit www.servco.com.

About the Servco Foundation

The Servco Foundation was established in 1986 by Servco Pacific Inc. (Servco) in recognition of its responsibility as a corporate citizen to the communities it serves. The foundation has been principally funded from past earnings of Servco and its affiliates, which have operations in automotive distribution & retail, car sharing, appliance distribution and retail, and capital investments. The foundation provides support to various cultural, social, service, health and other institutions and organizations and educational agencies and institutions throughout the State of Hawai‘i and beyond. Over 100 organizations benefit annually, and they, in turn, continue to provide outstanding service to the community. The employees of Servco are the people behind the foundation’s donations. For additional information, visit servco.com.