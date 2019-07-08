MISSING: Tanika Nihipali-Franchey, 17, Hilo

Hawaiʻi Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a female teen runaway who was last seen in the Hilo Bayfront area on July 4, 2019.

Tanika Nihipali-Franchey of Volcano is 17-years old, approximately 5-feet-1-inch tall, weighs 115 pounds and has blonde hair and brown eyes.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Police ask that anyone with information on the location of Nihipali-Franchey call Officer Jeremy Riddle at the Pāhoa Police Station at (808) 965-2716 or the Hawai‘i Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.