MISSING: Honoka‘a Man, 76, Disappeared in 2018

Hawaiʻi Island Police are renewing their request for the public’s assistance in locating a 76-year-old Honokaʻa man missing since 2018.

Richard Carvalho was last seen in the area of Honokaʻa in August 2018. He is described as a Portuguese male, 5-feet-9-inches tall, weighing 150 pounds with short salt and pepper hair, facial hair and brown eyes.

He is known to reside in the Hāmākua District and to frequent the Honokaʻa town area.

Police ask anyone with information on Carvalho’s whereabouts to call Det. Kayne Kelii at (808) 961-2378, or via email at kayne.kelii@hawaiicounty.gov, or the Hawai‘i Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.