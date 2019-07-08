Kealakehe & Waimea Greenwaste Sites Closed Until Further Notice

The Kealakehe and Waimea greenwaste sites are closing until further notice because materials dropped at these sites are taken to the West Hawaiʻi Organics Facility in Waikoloa, which is closed due to heavy smoke caused by a fire.

When the West Hawaiʻi Organics Facility is safe to reopen, the Kealakehe and Waimea greenwaste sites will reopen.

Residents and commercial greenwaste customers are asked to hold on to their greenwaste if they can, or they may take their greenwaste to the East Hawaiʻi Organics Facility in Hilo.

Visit www.hawaiizerowaste.org website for more information or call the Department of Environmental Management, Solid Waste Division

Office, at (808) 961-8270.