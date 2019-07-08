Hilo Man Charged With Numerous Traffic Offenses

A 23-year-old Hilo man sought on multiple offenses stemming from a June 30, 2019 motor vehicle pursuit has been apprehended.

The suspect is identified as a Kaleb Charles Muragin of a Waiākea Uka, Hilo District, address.

On Sunday, June 30, 2019, at around 9 a.m., police observed a Chevrolet Trail Blazer on Ainaola Drive overtaking on the shoulder near Heahea Street.

As officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the suspect accelerated and sped off, colliding with a vehicle at the Maunakai Street and Haihai Street intersection and then fleeing the scene.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Officers pursued the suspect vehicle and during the course of the pursuit, positive identification of the driver was achieved.

At the Mamaki Street intersection, the suspect intentionally turned his vehicle into oncoming traffic on Highway 11 and continued opposite the traffic flow forcing vehicles off the road. Police then terminated the pursuit out of concern for public safety.

An 80-year-old passenger in a Honda van which was stuck by the suspect’s vehicle was treated at Hilo Medical Center for his injuries and later released.

ADVERTISEMENT

Special Enforcement Unit officers were tasked with tracking down and locating the suspect. Upon being located, he surrendered to police and was apprehended on Thursday, July 4, at 12:15 p.m. Muragin was charged with a contempt of court warrant and several traffic offenses inclusive of resist order to stop motor vehicle, driving without a license, accident involving bodily injury, and reckless driving. Bail for those offenses was set at $3.400. He was scheduled to make his initial court appearance Friday afternoon, July 5.

Police ask anyone who witnessed or has information about this incident to call Officer Andrew Springer at (808) 961-8222 or email Area1.seu@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.