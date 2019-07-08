High Surf Advisory Issued for Big Island Shores

High Surf Advisory Issued for Big Island ShoresJuly 8, 2019, 6:21 AM HST (Updated July 8, 2019, 6:21 AM)
3:13 AM HST, Monday, July 8, 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu
The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a High Surf Advisory, which is in effect until 6 AM HST Tuesday for south, north and east Big Island shores.
SURF: Along east-facing shores of the Big Island and Maui, 9 to 14 feet through Tuesday morning.
IMPACTS, Moderate: Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution. Know your limits; when in doubt, do not go out.