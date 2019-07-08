Hawai‘i County Issues New Residential Greenwaste Disposal Guidelines

Hawai‘i County’s greenwaste recycling facilities are only for the use of residential customers with self-hauled greenwaste from their private residential properties.

The following new greenwaste guidelines apply to residential customers, effective immediately:

One load per day

Maximum 5 cubic yards per day

Maximum 5 feet in length and 6 inches in diameter (logs, branches, and other

greenwaste, with the exception of palm fronds)

Hours of operation for greenwaste disposal are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Greenwaste hours differ from transfer station hours.)

Businesses, farms, government and nonprofit agencies are prohibited from disposing greenwaste at County Recycling and Transfer Stations, and may dispose of greenwaste at the East Hawai‘i Organics Facility (Hilo) and the West Hawai‘i Organics Facility (Pu‘uanahulu).

Do not transport any ‘ōhi‘a vegetative material to our facilities, even if it appears uninfected. Compost ōhi‘a material at the site where it originated, to prevent the spread of Rapid Ōhi‘a Death.

For more information on recycling in Hawai‘i County, visit www.hawaiizerowaste.org or

call the Solid Waste Division Office at (808) 961-8270.