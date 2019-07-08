Gale Warning, Small Craft Advisory in Effect for Big Island Waters

3:18 AM HST, Monday, July 8, 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu HI

The National Weather Service in Honolulu put a Gale Warning into effect for the Alenuihaha Channel and waters south and has extended the Small Craft Advisory to 6 a.m. Tuesday for windward waters of the Big Island.

Winds and Seas: East winds 25 to 35 knots with gusts up to 45 knots; seas 9 to 14 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially

those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.