Flash Flood Watch Continues for Big Island

3:44 AM HST, Monday, July 8, 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu

FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT

The Flash Flood Watch continues for Kona, south, north, east, Kohala, interior and summits of the Big Island.

Moisture associated with the remnant of Barbara will move over the Big Island today and tonight before diminishing. The threat for flash flooding from heavy rainfall will start along the windward slopes of the Big Island early this morning, and spread to leeward areas around noon HST.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash flooding. Flash flooding is LIFE-THREATENING. Do not cross fast flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.

Monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action if a Flash Flood Warning is issued. If you experience heavy rain or rising water, head to higher ground immediately.