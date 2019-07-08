Cosme Degenerates Into Post-Tropical Remnant Low

5 AM HST, Monday, July 8, 2019: NWS National Hurricane Center Miami

COSME DEGENERATES INTO A POST-TROPICAL REMNANT LOW

At 5 a.m. HST, the center of Post-Tropical Cyclone Cosme was located near latitude 20.5°N, longitude 120.7°W.

The post-tropical cyclone is moving toward the NW near 8 mph and this general motion is expected to continue for the next couple of days with a decrease in forward speed.

Maximum sustained winds are near 30 mph with higher gusts.

Weakening is expected during the next 48 hours, and the remnant low is forecast to dissipate by Wednesday.

SUMMARY

LOCATION.: 20.5°N 120.7°W

ABOUT 710 MILES W OF THE SOUTHERN TIP OF BAJA CALIFORNIA

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS: 30 MPH

PRESENT MOVEMENT: NW OR 320 DEGREES AT 8 MPH

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE: 29.77 INCHES

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

None.

NEXT ADVISORY

This is the last public advisory issued by the National Hurricane Center on Cosme.