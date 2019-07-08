Cosme Degenerates Into Post-Tropical Remnant Low

Cosme Degenerates Into Post-Tropical Remnant LowJuly 8, 2019, 7:04 AM HST (Updated July 8, 2019, 7:04 AM)
5 AM HST, Monday, July 8, 2019: NWS National Hurricane Center Miami
COSME DEGENERATES INTO A POST-TROPICAL REMNANT LOW
At 5 a.m. HST, the center of Post-Tropical Cyclone Cosme was located near latitude 20.5°N, longitude 120.7°W.
The post-tropical cyclone is moving toward the NW near 8 mph and this general motion is expected to continue for the next couple of days with a decrease in forward speed.
Maximum sustained winds are near 30 mph with higher gusts.
Weakening is expected during the next 48 hours, and the remnant low is forecast to dissipate by Wednesday.
SUMMARY
LOCATION.: 20.5°N 120.7°W
ABOUT 710 MILES W OF THE SOUTHERN TIP OF BAJA CALIFORNIA
MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS: 30 MPH
PRESENT MOVEMENT: NW OR 320 DEGREES AT 8 MPH
MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE: 29.77 INCHES
WATCHES AND WARNINGS
There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.
HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND
None.
NEXT ADVISORY
This is the last public advisory issued by the National Hurricane Center on Cosme.