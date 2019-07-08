AD
Barbara Remnant Brings Wind, Rain & Surf to Big Island

By Big Island Now
July 8, 2019, 6:38 AM HST (Updated July 8, 2019, 8:20 AM)
3: 46 AM HST, Monday, July 8, 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu HI

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Wind Advisory, which is in effect until 8 p.m. HST this evening.

WINDS: East 25 to 35 mph with higher gusts up to 50 mph across the most of the Big Island and windward Moloka‘i.

TIMING: Strong gusty winds will continue until later this evening due to passage of a remnant trough associated with Barbara.

IMPACTS: Travel will become difficult on roads, especially for high-profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of at least 30 mph, or gusts of at least 50 mph, are expected. Motorists should use extra caution.

