Small Craft Advisory in Effect for Big Island Waters

By Big Island Now
July 6, 2019, 8:34 AM HST (Updated July 6, 2019, 8:34 AM)
3:33 AM HST, Saturday, July 6 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu HI

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 6 AM HST MONDAY

Areas involved include Alenuihaha Channel.

Winds: Starting mid-morning Saturday, east winds increasing to 15 to 25 knots with higher gusts.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A Small Craft Advisory indicates conditions are expected to be hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these hazardous conditions.

