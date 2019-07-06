National Park Service Officer Involved in Shooting Incident

A National Park Service law enforcement officer was involved in a shooting with the occupant of a stolen vehicle Friday, July 5, 2019, at approximately 1:30 p.m.

The incident began in Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park’s Kahuku Unit in the Ka‘ū District, about an hour’s drive south of the park’s main entrance, and continued outside of the park when the driver fled.

While attempting to stop the driver at Manuka State Park, an altercation ensued and shots were fired by the NPS officer.

The incident is under investigation by Hawai‘i County Police and the National Park Service.

Further inquiries should be directed to Hawai‘i County Police Department.