No Tsunami Threat to Hawai‘i From 7.1M California Quake

533 PM HST FRI JUL 05 2019: NWS PACIFIC TSUNAMI WARNING CENTER EWA BEACH HI

AN EARTHQUAKE HAS OCCURRED WITH THESE PRELIMINARY PARAMETERS

ORIGIN TIME – 0520 PM HST 05 JUL 2019

COORDINATES – 35.5 NORTH 117.9 WEST

LOCATION – CENTRAL CALIFORNIA

MAGNITUDE – 7.1 MOMENT

EVALUATION

SPONSORED VIDEO

BASED ON ALL AVAILABLE DATA A DESTRUCTIVE PACIFIC-WIDE TSUNAMI IS

NOT EXPECTED AND THERE IS NO TSUNAMI THREAT TO HAWAII.

THIS WILL BE THE ONLY STATEMENT ISSUED FOR THIS EVENT UNLESS

ADDITIONAL DATA ARE RECEIVED.