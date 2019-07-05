UPDATE: Barbara Likely to Become Tropical Remnant Saturday

11 AM HST, Friday, July 5, 2019: NWS National Hurricane Center Miami

BARBARA LIKELY TO BECOME A REMNANT LOW TOMORROW

At 11 a.m., the center of Tropical Storm Barbara was located near latitude 18.6°N, longitude 134.7°W.

Barbara is moving toward the WNW near 13 mph and a turn toward the W with an increase in forward speed is expected over the next 48 hours.

Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 60 mph, with higher gusts.

Continued weakening is forecast during the next 48 hours and Barbara is forecast to become a post-tropical cyclone on Saturday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles from the center.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 05/2100Z 18.6N 134.7W 50 KT 60 MPH

12H 06/0600Z 18.9N 136.8W 35 KT 40 MPH…POST-TROPICAL

24H 06/1800Z 19.0N 139.7W 25 KT 30 MPH…POST-TROP/REMNT LOW

36H 07/0600Z 18.8N 142.9W 20 KT 25 MPH…POST-TROP/REMNT LOW

48H 07/1800Z 18.8N 146.4W 20 KT 25 MPH…POST-TROP/REMNT LOW

72H 08/1800Z…DISSIPATED

SUMMARY

LOCATION: 18.6°N 134.7°W

ABOUT 1,625 MILES W OF THE SOUTHERN TIP OF BAJA CALIFORNIA

ABOUT 1,330 MILES E OF HILO HAWAII

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS: 60 MPH

PRESENT MOVEMENT: WNW OR 290 DEGREES AT 13 MPH

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE: 29.44 INCHES

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

None.

NEXT ADVISORY

Next complete advisory at 5 PM HST.

8 AM HST Friday, July 5, 2019: NWS Central Pacific Hurricane Center Honolulu

For the central North Pacific between 140°W and 180°W:

The National Hurricane Center in Miami, Florida is issuing advisories on Tropical Storm Barbara, centered around 1,380 miles east of Hilo.

Based on the latest forecast, Barbara is expected to cross longitude 140°W into the Central Pacific Basin Saturday as a weakening tropical storm.

5 AM HST, Friday July 5, 2019: NWS National Hurricane Center Miami

BARBARA WEAKENS TO A TROPICAL STORM

At 5 a.m. HST, the center of Tropical Storm Barbara was located near latitude 18.4 N, longitude 133.6 W.

Barbara is moving toward the NW near 13 mph and a turn toward the WNW and W is expected during the next day or two.

Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 70 mph, with higher gusts.

Continued weakening is forecast during the next 48 hours and Barbara is forecast to become a post-tropical cyclone by Saturday night.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 150 miles from the center.

SUMMARY

LOCATION: 18.4°N 133.6°W

ABOUT 1560 MI…2510 KM W OF THE SOUTHERN TIP OF BAJA CALIFORNIA

ABOUT 1405 MI…2260 KM E OF HILO HAWAII

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…70 MPH…110 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT…NW OR 305 DEGREES AT 13 MPH…20 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…991 MB…29.27 INCHES

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

None.

NEXT ADVISORY

Next complete advisory at 11 AM HST.