UPDATE: Hawai‘i May See Barbara Remnants in 4 to 5 Days

UPDATE: 11 AM HST, Thursday, July 4, 2019: NWS National Hurricane Center Miami

COOL WATERS AND SHEAR TAKING A TOLL ON BARBARA

At 11 a.m. the eye of Hurricane Barbara was located near latitude 16.7°N, longitude 130.8°W. Barbara is moving toward the NW near 12 mph.

A WNW to NW motion is anticipated during the next day or so, followed by a turn toward the west on Saturday.

Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 100 mph, with higher gusts.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 40 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles.

Rapid weakening is forecast, and Barbara is expected to weaken to a tropical storm on Friday and become a post-tropical cyclone on Saturday.

The cyclone is forecast to weaken into a tropical storm by 24 hours and degenerate into a post-tropical cyclone near or just before it enters the Central Pacific basin.

All of the models dissipate the cyclone east of the Hawaiian Islands, although the remnants could move across that area in four to five days.

SUMMARY

LOCATION: 16.7°N 130.8°W

ABOUT 1420 MILES WSW OF THE SOUTHERN TIP OF BAJA CALIFORNIA

ABOUT 1605 MILES E OF HILO HAWAII

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS: 100 MPH

PRESENT MOVEMENT: NW OR 310 DEGREES AT 12 MPH

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE: 28.68 INCHES

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

None.

NEXT ADVISORY

Next complete advisory at 5 PM HST.

ORIGINAL: 5 AM HST Thursday, July 4, 2019: NWS National Hurricane Center Miami

BARBARA GRADUALLY WEAKENING OVER OPEN WATERS

Although Hurricane Barbara is still impressive in satellite images, with a well-defined eye and relatively symmetric convective pattern, the cloud tops have been gradually warming in the eyewall.

Barbara is now a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 115 mph with higher gusts.

At 5 a.m., the eye of Hurricane Barbara was located near latitude 16.0°N, longitude 130.0°W.

Barbara is moving toward the northwest near 12 mph. A WNW to NW motion is anticipated during the next day or so, followed by a turn toward the west on Saturday.

Rapid weakening is forecast and Barbara is expected to weaken to a tropical storm on Friday and become a post-tropical cyclone on Saturday.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 185 miles.

Hurricane Barbara, centered about 1,650 miles ESE of Hilo.

Based on the latest forecast, Barbara is expected to cross longitude 140°W into the Central Pacific Hurricane Center Area of Responsibility as a weakening tropical storm or possibly remnant low Saturday evening.

The remnants of Barbara are expected to approach the Hawaiian Islands in about five days.

SUMMARY

LOCATION: 16.0ºN 130.0ºW

ABOUT 1390 MILES WSW OF THE SOUTHERN TIP OF BAJA CALIFORNIA

ABOUT 1670 MILES E OF HILO HAWAII

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS: 115 MPH

PRESENT MOVEMENT: NW OR 310 DEGREES AT 12 MPH

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE: 28.35 INCHES

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

None.