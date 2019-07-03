Parker Ranch to Host July 4th Rodeo & Horse Races

Parker Ranch will host the 57th Annual July 4th Rodeo and Horse Races on Thursday, July 4, 2019, at the Parker Ranch Rodeo Arena in Waimea.

The July 4th Rodeo celebrates the community and commemorates Waimea’s unique ranching lifestyle and culture in Hawai’i.

This rodeo is a long-standing tradition that promotes camaraderie as well as friendly competition among the different ranches on the island. It is a great opportunity to witness the skills that have made Hawaiian paniolo (Hawaiian cowboy) famous throughout the world.

The paniolo will compete in various events, including horse races, ranch mugging, team roping and more.

Gates open at 7 a.m. The event offers a variety of crafts and food from local businesses.

There will also be activities for the kids, such as a petting zoo and pony rides.

Parker Ranch commemorative logo items will be conveniently available at the Parker Ranch Store booth.

Fast-paced rodeo action begins shortly after the 9 a.m. grand entry and continues non-stop until noon.

Each year, the festivities also include recognition of an individual or group who has contributed to our island community. This year Parker Ranch will honor Jill Andrade Mattos, rancher and manager of Hawaii Beef Producers.

Tickets for the July 4th rodeo are available in advance for $8 or $10 at the gate. Children 12 and under are admitted at no charge.

Tickets may be purchased from the Parker Ranch Store located at the Parker Ranch Shopping Center.

The rodeo grounds are located at 67-1349 Ala Ohia Street, off Māmalahoa Highway or Highway 190 in Waimea.

The rodeo grounds are approximately 40 miles and 60 miles from the Kona and Hilo International Airports, respectively.

For more information, call (808) 885-7311 or visit www.parkerranch.com.

57th Annual July 4th Rodeo Sponsors

All-Around Rodeo: Northern Trust.

Platinum: Western Aloha

Silver: Lex Brodie’s Tire Company

Bronze: AGTexas, First Hawaiian Bank, Hawaii Water Service, KTA Superstores,

Orchid Isle Auto Center, Pacific Airlift

About Parker Ranch

Parker Ranch was established in 1847 and has 130,000 acres of land on the Island of Hawai’i. The cattle ranching business under Parker Ranch Inc. remains a vital component of contemporary Parker Ranch operations, as is an ongoing, living link with the legacy of ranching in Hawai’i. Parker Ranch Inc. is a subsidiary of Parker Ranch Foundation Trust, a nonprofit organization that supports four beneficiaries: Hawaii Preparatory Academy, Parker School, North Hawaii Community Hospital and Hawaii Community Foundation. The mission of Parker Ranch Foundation Trust is to maintain and improve a unique quality of life in the Waimea area. For more information on the Parker Ranch legacy and history, go online.