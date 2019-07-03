Census to Be Printed Without Citizenship Question

US Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i) released a statement on July 2, 2019, after the Trump Administration said the 2020 Census will be printed without a citizenship question.

“This is an enormous victory for the rule of law and the Constitution,” said Sen. Schatz. “We still have work to do to ensure a complete count, but this helps us to make sure that the government conducts this count in good faith and in compliance with the law.”