AD
ADVERTISEMENT

Census to Be Printed Without Citizenship Question

By Big Island Now
July 3, 2019, 11:27 AM HST (Updated July 3, 2019, 11:27 AM)
×

US Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i) released a statement on July 2, 2019, after the Trump Administration said the 2020 Census will be printed without a citizenship question.

“This is an enormous victory for the rule of law and the Constitution,” said Sen. Schatz. “We still have work to do to ensure a complete count, but this helps us to make sure that the government conducts this count in good faith and in compliance with the law.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments