Sen. Schatz Supports Supreme Court Decision on Census Question

US Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i) released the following statement on the Supreme Court’s decision to send the census citizenship question matter back to a lower court to consider new evidence that strongly suggests the question was added to deter participation from communities of color.

Sen. Schatz led a bicameral group of over 30 current and former members of Congress on an amicus brief to the Supreme Court supporting the lawsuit to stop the question from being added.

“There is damning evidence that this is a partisan effort to force an undercount of communities of color. The lower courts need to call this what it is: unlawful and unconstitutional,” said Sen. Schatz.