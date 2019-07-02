HPD Arrests 14 Motorists for DUI Violations

During the week of June 24 through 30, 2019, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 14 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Five of the drivers were involved in traffic accidents.

The numbers of arrests by district were:

DUI Arrests by District District Weekly Total Year to Date Hāmākua 0 5 North Hilo 0 3 South Hilo 5 157 Puna 1 100 Ka’u 0 10 Kona 6 238 South Kohala 2 49 North Kohala 0 3 Island Total 14 565

So far this year, there have been 565 DUI arrests compared with 579 during the same period last year, a decrease of 2.4%.

There have been 454 major accidents so far this year compared with 649 during the same period last year, a decrease of 30%.

To date, there were 14 fatal crashes, resulting in 14 fatalities, compared with 13 fatal crashes, resulting in 15 fatalities (two of which had multiple deaths) for the same time last year. This represents an increase of 7.7% for fatal crashes, and a decrease of 6.7% for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.