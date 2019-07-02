High Surf, Small Craft Advisories Issued for Big Island

A high surf advisory and a small craft advisory have been issued for Big Island waters and shores.

3:55 PM HST, Mon July 1, 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu HI

HIGH SURF ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR SOUTH-FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS UNTIL 6 AM TUESDAY

The current long-period SSW swell will continue to bring elevated surf to south facing shores of all islands through tonight.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Surf heights are expected to gradually lower tonight and may hold at borderline advisory levels Tuesday through Thursday as a few reinforcing SSW swell arrives.

The advisory is in effect for Kona, and south, north and east shores of the Big Island.

SURF: 6 to 9 feet along south-facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands through tonight.

ADVERTISEMENT

IMPACTS, Moderate: Expect strong breaking waves, shore break and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Beachgoers should limit or postpone shoreline activity. Beachgoers, swimmers and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution. Boaters should expect recreational surfers and body boarders utilizing harbor channels to access surfing areas.

A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY ASLO REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY

Affected areas include the Alenuihaha Channel and Big Island leeward waters.

* Winds and Seas: East winds 20 to 25 knots; seas 6 to 9 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A Small Craft Advisory indicates conditions are expected to be hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these hazardous conditions.