Malika Gets Ready for Hurricane Season: Supply List, Recommendations & More

Here are some useful handouts, resources and preparedness information worksheets. To access information on what should be in your “Grab-n-Go” binder, a pantry prepper calculator to help estimate how much food you should have in your survival stash, a supplies master list and a worksheet to help you put together a family plan for different scenarios. Mahalo to Summer Starr for providing these amazing resources to Maui Now at this GOOGLE DRIVE link.

Food and Water Storage:

How to Start a Prepper Food Pantry (VIDEO)

Beginning Preppers 30 Day Shopping List (VIDEO)

Start a 3 Week Prepper Food Pantry (VIDEO)

Water Purification & Water Storage:

Berkey Water Filters – For EVERY-DAY home use (no electricity needed)

Katydyn – For travel/BOB/EDC (no electricity needed)

LifeStraw – For travel/BOB/EDC (no electricity needed)

Emergency Water Storage – For shelter in place situations: Bathtub Emergency Water Storage

First Aid Kits: (Remember to stock up on medications that may be specific to your family’s needs)

Red Cross First Aid Kit Suggestions

Short video on EDC (Every Day Carry) first-aid kits

Communications:

FRS (Family Radio Service) radios

NOAA Weather Radios

Additional NOAA Weather Radio

Faraday Bags

Helpful Websites:

The Survival Mom

Preparedness Mama

Build an Ark: A Preparedness Institute

Prepping For Beginners

The Survivalist Prepper Podcast (iTunes)