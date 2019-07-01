AD
ADVERTISEMENT

Malika Gets Ready for Hurricane Season: Supply List, Recommendations & More

By Malika Dudley
July 1, 2019, 10:55 AM HST (Updated July 1, 2019, 11:14 AM)
×

Here are some useful handouts, resources and preparedness information worksheets. To access information on what should be in your “Grab-n-Go” binder, a pantry prepper calculator to help estimate how much food you should have in your survival stash, a supplies master list and a worksheet to help you put together a family plan for different scenarios. Mahalo to Summer Starr for providing these amazing resources to Maui Now at this GOOGLE DRIVE link.

Food and Water Storage: 

How to Start a Prepper Food Pantry (VIDEO)

SPONSORED VIDEO

Beginning Preppers 30 Day Shopping List (VIDEO)

Start a 3 Week Prepper Food Pantry (VIDEO)

Water Purification & Water Storage:

ADVERTISEMENT

Berkey Water Filters – For EVERY-DAY home use (no electricity needed)

Katydyn – For travel/BOB/EDC (no electricity needed)

LifeStraw – For travel/BOB/EDC (no electricity needed)

Emergency Water Storage – For shelter in place situations: Bathtub Emergency Water Storage

First Aid Kits: (Remember to stock up on medications that may be specific to your family’s needs)

Red Cross First Aid Kit Suggestions

Short video on EDC (Every Day Carry) first-aid kits

Communications:
FRS (Family Radio Service) radios
NOAA Weather Radios
Additional NOAA Weather Radio
Faraday Bags

Helpful Websites:
The Survival Mom

Preparedness Mama

Build an Ark: A Preparedness Institute

Prepping For Beginners

The Survivalist Prepper Podcast (iTunes)

Malika Dudley
Malika was born and raised in Hilo. She began her career in news at KGMB9 in 2007. As a part of their weather team, Malika was nominated for two Emmy Awards and won the prestigious Edward R. Murrow Journalism Award for her reporting on Big Island tsunami damage in 2011. She is a Certified Meteorologist and graduate of the University of Hawaii at Manoa with a BA in Speech Communication and French. Malika leads the Big Island Now weather team and enjoys conducting video interviews for Big Island Now's news and entertainment sections. The former Miss Hawaii is also a black belt in karate, avid waterwoman, jewelry designer, singer, TV host and mommy blogger.
ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments