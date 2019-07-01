Hawai’i Island Veterans Memorial Chair Retires After 20 Years of Service

The chairman of the Hawai’i Island Veterans Memorial Inc. retired after leading the 501(c)3 nonprofit development group since it was founded 20 years ago.

Reeve N. “Bob” Williams, Lt. Col, US Army retired, was presented a memorial plaque from the Board of Director’s at a dinner held June 22, 2019.

The dinner also celebrated the 80th birthdays of board members Bob Williams; Mabel De Silva, the board’s original vice chairwoman; and Jay Kelley, its current secretary.

Mayor Harry Kim was in attendance and presented the retiring chairman the award for his service.

Incoming Board Chairman Michael Doolittle presented special awards to DeSilva, Denise Nakanishi and Ken Fujimoto, the board’s original secretary, for their 20 years of service on the board of this distinguished veterans’ group.