High Surf Advisory in Effect for Big Island Shores

High Surf Advisory in Effect for Big Island ShoresJune 30, 2019, 6:00 PM HST (Updated June 30, 2019, 6:00 PM)
3:50 PM HST: Sunday. June 30, 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu HI
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH-FACING SHORES
An energetic SSW swell will bring advisory-level surf to south-facing shores of all islands through Monday. The surf will peak into tonight, then gradually lower through 6 p.m. Monday.
Affected areas include Kona and south, north and east portions of the Big Island.
SURF: 8 to 12 feet with occasionally higher sets tonight, lowering to 6 to 9 feet Monday, along south facing shores of all islands.
IMPACTS, Moderate: Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution. Boaters should expect recreational surfers and body boarders utilizing harbor channels to access surfing areas.