West Hawaii Legislative Update & Talk Story Set for July 3

By Big Island Now
June 29, 2019, 9:00 AM HST (Updated June 28, 2019, 10:08 AM)
Rep. Nicole Lowen. Courtesy photo

The public is invited to join Rep. Nicole Lowen, Sen. Dru Kanuha and Hawai‘i County Councilwomen Karen Eoff, Maile David and Rebecca Villegas for a Legislative Update and Talk Story session at the West Hawaii Civic Center, Council Chambers, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3, 2019.

Doors open at 5 p.m and light refreshments will be provided.

Lawmakers will provide updates on state and county legislation, discuss progress on projects that will be moving forward to benefit West Hawai‘i, and hear community concerns.

For more information, contact the office of Rep. Lowen at 808 586-8400.

The West Hawai‘i Civic Center is located at 74-5044 Ane Keohokalole Highway in Kailua-Kona.

