HPD Officer of the Month: Terence Scanlan

Police Officer Terence Scanlan was honored as the Aloha Exchange Club’s Officer of the Month of May 2019 for his outstanding dedication to duty and for his remarkable diligence in performing his duties as a police officer while both on and off duty.

On May 8, 2019, at about 8:30 p.m., Officer Scanlan, while off-duty and on vacation, responded to a neighbor’s residence after a call of an active burglary was placed to central dispatch. A mother and her three children were hiding in a bedroom after an unknown male suspect had broken into the residence through the carport/kitchen door.

Officer Scanlan expeditiously arrived at the scene on foot at the same time that his neighbor (husband/father of the family) came home in his vehicle. They simultaneously went into the house and were able to detain the belligerent male party until patrol officers arrived. The suspect was later charged with Burglary, Assault and Criminal Property Damage.

In May 2019, in the afternoon hours, Officer Scanlan responded to the report of an attempted suicide at a residence. Upon arrival, Officer Scanlan was able to make contact through a window and began a dialogue with the distressed female who had barricaded herself within the residence. After about 30 minutes of compassionate appeal with the female party, she went out of view from Officer Scanlan and could be heard choking.

Officer Scanlan quickly realized that she needed assistance and made entry into the house where he discovered the female with a noose around her neck and hanging from a doorway with multiple lacerations to her arms and leg. Officer Scanlan effectively prevented her death through his rapid intervention and brought her to the hospital to get her the help she needed.

“Officer Scanlan’s accomplishments are indicative of his dedication to duty, initiative and commitment to the department’s vision of making our community a safer place to live, visit and conduct business,” the June 28, 2019, press release said.

“He embodies the Hawaiʻi Police Department’s Core Values of Integrity, Professionalism, Compassion, Teamwork and Community Satisfaction.”