Small Craft Advisory in Effect for Big Island Waters

By Big Island Now
June 28, 2019, 10:24 AM HST (Updated June 28, 2019, 10:24 AM)
3:47 PM HST, Thursday, June 27, 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu HI

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM SUNDAY for Alenuihaha Channel and Big Island leeward and SE waters.

Winds and Seas: East winds up to 25 knots; seas 5 to 9 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

