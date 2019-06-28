Public Comment Period Extended for TMT Pollutant Discharge Permit Renewal

The Hawai‘i Department of Health has extended the public comment period for the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit renewal for the Thirty Meter Telescope International Observatory.

On June 25, 2019, the DOH was unable to receive public comment through email due to technical issues. The email address has been restored and the comment period extended. Written public comments will be received by DOH until July 9, 2019, at 4:30 p.m. and may be sent by email to: cleanwaterbranch@doh.hawaii.gov or delivered to:

State of Hawai‘i

Clean Water Branch

2827 Waimano Home Road #225

Pearl City, HI 96782

The purpose of this NPDES permit is to provide conditions for safely managing storm water during construction activity.

More information on the NPDES permit renewal is available at DOH’s Clean Water Branch website.