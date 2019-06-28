No Tsunami Threat to Hawai‘i From 6.5-M Mariana Islands Quake

No Tsunami Threat to Hawai‘i From 6.5-M Mariana Islands QuakeJune 28, 2019, 6:43 AM HST (Updated June 28, 2019, 6:43 AM)
6:30 AM, Friday, June 28: Civil Defense Tsunami Information
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) reports an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.5 has occurred at approximately 5:52 AM HST in the vicinity of Mariana Islands.
PTWC confirms there is NO TSUNAMI THREAT to the Island and State of Hawai‘i.
You will be informed should conditions change.
559 AM HST FRI JUN 28 2019: NWS PACIFIC TSUNAMI WARNING CENTER EWA BEACH HI
AN EARTHQUAKE HAS OCCURRED WITH THESE PRELIMINARY PARAMETERS
ORIGIN TIME – 0552 AM HST 28 JUN 2019
COORDINATES – 19.9 NORTH 144.9 EAST
LOCATION – MARIANA ISLANDS
MAGNITUDE – 6.5 MOMENT
EVALUATION
BASED ON ALL AVAILABLE DATA A DESTRUCTIVE PACIFIC-WIDE TSUNAMI IS NOT EXPECTED AND THERE IS NO TSUNAMI THREAT TO HAWAI‘I.