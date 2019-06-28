MISSING: Kiana Genda, 15, North Kohala

Hawaiʻi Island police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing juvenile from North Kohala.

Police are looking for 15-year old Kiana Genda who was last seen at a North Kohala address on June 21, 2019.

She is described as being 5-foot 5-inches tall, weighing approximately 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Genda may be in the North Kohala, South Kohala or Kona Districts.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Anyone with information regarding this investigation may call police dispatch at (808) 935-3311 or also contact Officer Oliver Agustin at (808) 326-4646, ext. 302, or via email at oliver.agustin@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.