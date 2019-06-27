TS Alvin Strengthens Over Open Ocean

8 AM, Thursday, June 27, 2019: NWS Central Pacific Hurricane Center Honolulu HI

For the central North Pacific between 140°W and 180°W, no tropical cyclones are expected during the next five days.

11 PM, Wednesday, June 26, 2019: NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

TINY ALVIN STRENGTHENS OVER THE OPEN PACIFIC OCEAN

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK

At 11 p.m. on June 26, the center of Tropical Storm Alvin was located near latitude 15.1 north, longitude 111.9 west.

Alvin is moving toward the WNW near 13 mph and this general motion is expected to continue through Saturday.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 60 mph with higher gusts. Some additional strengthening is forecast during the next 24 hours. Weakening is expected to begin on Friday, and Alvin is forecast to become a remnant low on Saturday.

Alvin is a small tropical cyclone. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 29.50 inches.

SUMMARY

LOCATION: 15.1N 111.9°W, ABOUT 555 MILES SSW OF THE SOUTHERN TIP OF BAJA CALIFORNIA

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS: 60 MPH

PRESENT MOVEMENT: WNW OR 300 DEGREES AT 13 MPH

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE: 29.50 INCHES

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

None.