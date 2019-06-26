Skateboarder in Critical Condition After Being Struck by Vehicle

The Hawai‘i County Fire Department arrived on the scene of a vehicle-pedestrian accident on Highway 11 in Kea’au, approximately at the 10 mile marker, at 7:25 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25, 2019,

Upon arrival, the HFD found a male patient, reported as a skateboarder, in critical condition.

He was rapidly extricated to Medic 5 with advanced life support care immediately initiated.

Medic 5 transported the patient to Hilo Medical Center.

The driver of the vehicle was uninjured and did not want any medical treatment or transport.

Hawai‘i Police Deparment units remained on scene.

Traffic was detoured through Huina Road and Hale Pule Loop.