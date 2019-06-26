Kahoali‘i-Heath Taken Into Custody in Attempted Murder Investigation

Big Island police have located a suspect wanted for questioning in an attempted murder investigation.

On Monday, June 24, 2019, just after 7 p.m., the Area II Special Enforcement Unit with the assistance of South Kohala Patrol officers, located and arrested 21-year-old Jerome Kahoali‘i-Heath of Kailua-Kona. He was taken into custody without incident.

The Hawai‘i Police Department asked the public for help with locating the Kona man. According to Lieutenant Roylen Valera of the Area II Criminal Investigations Division, police received numerous calls and located Kahoali‘i-Heath.

“We are grateful for the public’s assistance,” Valera said.

Those who may have information regarding the Mana Road shooting incident may contact Detective Corina McLellan of the Area II Criminal Investigation Section, at (808) 326-4646, ext. 227, or via email at corina.mclellan@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.