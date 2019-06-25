Kailua-Kona Man Wanted for Questioning in Waimea Attempted Murder Investigation

Big Island police are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect wanted for questioning in an attempted murder investigation.

Police are looking for 21-year-old Jerome Kahoali‘i-Heath of Kailua-Kona. He is described as 5-feet-4-inches tall, weighing 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

The public is advised against approaching Kahoalii-Heath who should be considered armed and dangerous.

On June 21, 2019, just before 1 a.m., South Kohala Patrol officers responded to a 911 emergency call for assistance regarding a woman who may have been shot.

SPONSORED VIDEO

A 34-year old female sustained wounds to her upper-body, consistent with the type of injury which could be caused by shotgun pellets. The incident occurred on Mana Road, and the victim was treated for her injuries. Detectives from the Area II Criminal Investigation Section are continuing the investigation.

Those who may have information regarding the location of Kohoali‘i-Heath or this incident may call police dispatch at (808) 935-3311 or contact Detective Corina McLellan of the Area II Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 326-4646, ext. 227, or via email at corina.mclellan@hawaiicounty.gov.

This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.