Six Vehicles Destroyed in Ken’s Towing Storage Area Fire

The Hawai‘i Fire Department arrived at the scene of multiple vehicles on fire within the storage area of Ken’s Towing at 55 Kukila St, Hilo on Monday, June 14, 2019, at 9:11 p.m.

Six vehicles were on fire within the fenced area of property.

HFD used Ladder-2 aerial master stream to initially knock down fire that was creating an exposure hazard to the building on the east side of the storage area.

The fire was suppressed to allow personnel with hand held hose lines to completely extinguish the vehicle fires at 9:25 p.m.

Inspector arrived on scene, initiating an investigation into the cause.

Less than .1 acre was burned in the fire.

The loss was estimated at $18,000

The adjacent warehouse was saved, estimated at $1.4 million.