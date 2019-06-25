First Tropical Depression of 2019 Forms in East Pacific

11 AM HST, June 25, 2019: NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

FIRST TROPICAL DEPRESSION OF THE 2019 EASTERN PACIFIC HURRICANE SEASON FORMS

Tropical Depression One-E Discussion Number 1

Convection associated with the area of low pressure located south of the coast of Mexico has become sufficiently well organized today, and visible satellite imagery suggest that the system has acquired a well-defined center.

Based on these observations, advisories are being initiated on the first tropical depression of the 2019

eastern Pacific hurricane season.

The latest Dvorak T-numbers from TAFB and SAB are 2.0 and 1.5 respectively, and the initial wind speed has been set at 25 knots.

The depression is forecast to remain over warm sea surface temperatures and within a low wind shear environment during the next couple of days. Although there is some dry mid-level air to the west of the cyclone, modest strengthening is indicated by most of the intensity guidance, and the NHC foreast follows suit.

After 48 hours, increasing south-southwesterly shear and cooler waters are expected to cause weakening, and the system is forecast to become a remnant low in three to four days.

The somewhat uncertain initial motion estimate is 290/13 knots. A mid-level ridge extending from northwestern Mexico into the eastern Pacific should steer the cyclone WNW during the next

few days.

There is spread in the guidance as to how much latitude the system will gain over the next few days.

The ECMWF which does not deepen the system much, if at all, shows a more southern track than the remainder of the guidance. The NHC forecast assumes that the system will strengthen some and shows a more climatological WNW track close to the multi-model consensus.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 25/2100Z 15.2N 105.7W 25 KT 30 MPH

12H 26/0600Z 15.8N 107.7W 30 KT 35 MPH

24H 26/1800Z 16.2N 110.6W 35 KT 40 MPH

36H 27/0600Z 16.7N 113.2W 40 KT 45 MPH

48H 27/1800Z 17.4N 115.5W 35 KT 40 MPH

72H 28/1800Z 18.5N 119.2W 25 KT 30 MPH

96H 29/1800Z 18.8N 122.6W 20 KT 25 MPH…POST-TROP/REMNT LOW

120H 30/1800Z…DISSIPATED

SUMMARY OF 11 AM INFORMATION

LOCATION…15.2N 105.7W

ABOUT 280 MI…450 KM SSW OF MANZANILLO MEXICO

ABOUT 600 MI…960 KM SSE OF THE SOUTHERN TIP OF BAJA CALIFORNIA

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…30 MPH…45 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT…WNW OR 290 DEGREES AT 15 MPH…24 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…1007 MB…29.74 INCHES

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK

At 11 a.m., the center of Tropical Depression One-E was located near latitude 15.2 North, longitude 105.7 West. The depression is moving toward the WNW near 15 mph and a WNW to W motion with some decrease in forward speed is expected over the next few days.

Maximum sustained winds are near 30 mph with higher gusts.

Some strengthening is forecast during the next day or so, and the depression is forecast to become a tropical storm on Wednesday or Wednesday night. The system is forecast to begin weakening on Thursday.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1007 mb (29.74 inches).

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

None

NEXT ADVISORY

Next complete advisory at 5 p.m. HST

