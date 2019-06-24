AD
Manini‘ōwali Beach to Close Early in Preparation for Lifeguard Stationing

By Big Island Now
June 24, 2019, 9:30 AM HST (Updated June 24, 2019, 9:24 AM)
Kekaha Kai State Park’s Manini‘ōwali Beach (Kua Bay) section, June 2019. PC: Hawai‘i DLNR

Preparations have begun for lifeguards to be stationed at Kekaha Kai State Park’s Manini‘ōwali Beach (Kua Bay) section and as a result, the park will open at noon on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, June 25, 26 and 28, 2019.

State House Bill 558 provides funding for lifeguards to be stationed at the park.

“We thank the people for their understanding and patience, in allowing us to prepare the location for added safety to our swimmers and beach goers who visit Kua Bay,” said Department of Land and Natural Resources Hawaii Island State Parks Superintendent Dean Takebayashi.

