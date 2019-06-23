Hawai‘i Island Road & Lane Closures, June 24–28

The State of Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation and the County of Hawaiʻi Department of Public Works have announced the following temporary lane closures through Friday, June 28, 2019.

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

For information about statewide closures, go online.

MĀMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11/190)

SPONSORED VIDEO

KA‘Ū Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 56 and 57 in the vicinity of Punalu‘u Black Sand Beach on Monday, June 24, through Friday, June 28, from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for bridge reconstruction work. Traffic will be detoured through temporary bypass bridges for the duration of remaining construction operations.

KA‘Ū Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 71 and 73, in the vicinity of Kahuku Ranch Road, on Monday, June 24, through Friday, June 28, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping work.

NORTH KONA

ADVERTISEMENT

Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 190) in both directions between mile markers 32 and 35 on Monday, June 24, through Friday, June 28, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping work.

HAWAI‘I BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19)

HĀMĀKUA Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 46 and 50 on Monday, June 24, through Friday, June 28, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.

SOUTH HILO Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of Mile Markers 6 to 7, Kulana Street to Kaieie Road, on Monday, June 24, through Friday, June 28, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.

AKONI PULE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 270)

NORTH KOHALA Alternating lane closure on Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) in both directions in the vicinity of Mile Markers 22 to 25, Kohala High School to Niu Lani, on Monday, June 24, through Friday, June 28, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping work.

AKONI PULE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 270) & KAWAIHAE ROAD (ROUTE 19)

SOUTH KOHALA (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK) Alternating lane closure on Kawaihae Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of Mile Markers 59 to 66, Haleaha Pl to Emmalani St, on Monday, June 24, through Friday, June 28, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., for roadway paving.

KANOELEHUA AVENUE/VOLCANO ROAD (ROUTE 11).

SOUTH HILO Alternating lane closure on Kanoelehua Avenue (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 1 and 3 on Monday, June 24 through Friday, June 28, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., for paving work.

HAWI ROAD (ROUTE 250)

NORTH KOHALA Alternating lane closure on Hawi Road (Route 250) in both directions in the vicinity of Mile Markers 19.9 to 21.3, Kynnersly Road to Banana Ranch Road, on Monday, June 24, through Friday, June 28, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., for roadway paving.

OLD KEA‘AU-PĀHOA ROAD (ROUTE 139)

PUNA Alternating lane closure on Old Kea‘au-Pãhoa Road (Route 139) in both directions between Mile Marker 0 and 2, on Monday, June 24, through Friday, June 28, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for tree trimming and shoulder work.

KOHALA MOUNTAIN ROAD (ROUTE 250)

SOUTH KOHALA Alternating lane closure on Kohala Mountain Road (Route 250) in both directions between mile markers 17 and 22 on Monday, June 24, through Friday, June 28, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping work.