Scheduled Weekend Lane Closures: June 22

The State of Hawai‘i Department of Transportation and the County of Hawai‘i Department of Public Works have announced temporary road and lane closures on Saturday, June 22, 2019.

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

For information about statewide closures, go online.

KANOELEHUA AVENUE/VOLCANO ROAD (ROUTE 11)

PUNA Alternating lane closure on Volcano Road (Route 11) in both directions in the vicinity of mile marker 7.2 on Saturday, June 22, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., for roadway paving.

KEA‘AU-PĀHOA ROAD (ROUTE 130)

PUNA Alternating lane closure on Kea‘au-Pāhoa Road (Route 130) in both directions in the vicinity of Mile Marker 0.4 near Culvert Kea‘au Road, on Saturday, June 22, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., for roadway paving.